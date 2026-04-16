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Promising Renewable Energy Stocks To Consider - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Quanta Services logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five renewable energy stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Quanta Services (PWR), WEC Energy Group (WEC), NOV (NOV), Gevo (GEVO), and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI).
  • These firms span the renewable value chain—from grid and infrastructure services, regulated utilities, and energy equipment to biofuels and sustainable infrastructure investments—and their returns are driven by policy incentives, technological advances, commodity/equipment costs, and project- or regulation-specific risks.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Quanta Services, WEC Energy Group, NOV, Gevo, and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, build, operate, or supply products and services for power generated from renewable sources—such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal—and related technologies like energy storage and grid integration. For investors, they provide exposure to the growth and risks of the clean-energy transition, with performance driven by policy incentives, technological advances, commodity and equipment costs, and project- or regulation-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

NOV (NOV)

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOV

Gevo (GEVO)

Gevo, Inc. operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEVO

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HASI

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Quanta Services Right Now?

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