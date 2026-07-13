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Promising Restaurant Stocks To Follow Today - July 13th

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
McDonald's logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights five restaurant-related stocks to watch: McDonald's, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Booking, Yum! Brands, and Darden Restaurants. These names were identified by the stock screener as having the highest dollar trading volume among restaurant stocks over the past several days.
  • The article briefly outlines each company’s business focus: McDonald's and Chipotle operate large restaurant chains, Yum! Brands franchises KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and The Habit Burger Grill, and Darden runs full-service brands like Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse. Booking is also included because it offers online restaurant and travel reservation services.
  • The piece frames restaurant stocks as sensitive to consumer and cost trends: performance can be influenced by consumer spending, food prices, labor expenses, and overall dining demand. That makes these companies closely watched amid shifting market conditions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

McDonald's, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Booking, Yum! Brands, and Darden Restaurants are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Restaurant stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or franchise restaurant brands. For stock market investors, the term refers to businesses in the food service industry whose performance can be influenced by consumer spending, food costs, labor expenses, and trends in dining demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Yum! Brands (YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DRI

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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