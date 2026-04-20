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Promising Shipping Stocks To Watch Today - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Viking logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags three top shipping stocks to watch — Viking (VIK), Frontline (FRO), and Almonty Industries (ALM) — selected for having the highest dollar trading volume among shipping-themed names recently; shipping stocks are cyclical and sensitive to freight rates, fuel costs, vessel supply, and trade volumes.
  • Viking (VIK) is a passenger cruise operator with a fleet of 92 ships (81 river vessels, 9 ocean ships, and 2 expedition ships), operating river and ocean segments across North America, the U.K., and internationally.
  • Almonty Industries (ALM) is actually a tungsten concentrate producer shipping ore from its Panasqueira mine in Portugal, highlighting that the screener captured high trading volume names not all of which are traditional maritime operators.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Viking.

Viking, Frontline, and Almonty Industries are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport and related services — for example owners and operators of container, bulk and tanker vessels, shipowners, shipyards, and ship-management firms. Their returns are driven by freight rates and global trade volumes and are typically cyclical and sensitive to fuel costs, charter rates, vessel supply, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Frontline (FRO)

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO

Almonty Industries (ALM)

Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALM

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Viking Right Now?

Before you consider Viking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viking wasn't on the list.

While Viking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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