Promising Telecom Stocks To Watch Today - July 16th

AT&T, iQSTEL, Vodafone Group, Bel Fuse, and TELUS are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide communication services such as wireless, broadband, landline, cable, and related network infrastructure. For stock market investors, they are typically viewed as income-oriented or defensive investments because these companies often have recurring customer revenue, though their performance can be affected by regulation, competition, and heavy capital spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

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AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

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iQSTEL (IQST)

iQSTEL Inc., through its subsidiary, Etelix.com USA, LLC, provides telecom and technology solutions. It provides international long-distance voice services (ILD wholesale) for telecommunications operator; and submarine fiber optic network capacity for internet, such as 4G and 5G. The company offers voice over IP connectivity, short messages service (SMS), and international and domestic SMS termination services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IQST

Vodafone Group (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VOD

Bel Fuse (BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BELFB

TELUS (TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TU

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