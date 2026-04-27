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Promising Toy Stocks To Follow Today - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Hasbro logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags Hasbro (HAS), Toyota Motor (TM), and Mattel (MAT) as the three "Toy stocks" to watch today based on highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • “Toy stocks” are described as low-priced, highly speculative shares that often lack strong fundamentals, exhibit extreme volatility and illiquidity, and are prone to manipulation, so they are typically traded for short-term momentum rather than long-term investment.
  • Hasbro and Mattel are established global toy and entertainment companies, while Toyota is a major automaker; MarketBeat provides research reports for each ticker for readers who want more detail.
  • Interested in Hasbro? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hasbro, Toyota Motor, and Mattel are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Toy stocks" are low-priced, highly speculative shares that investors treat more like playthings than serious investments, bought for short-term trading, entertainment, or to chase viral momentum. They typically lack strong fundamentals, show extreme volatility and illiquidity, and are prone to manipulation and rapid losses when speculative interest fades. Examples include penny stocks and meme stocks driven by social-media hype. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Toyota Motor (TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TM

Mattel (MAT)

Mattel, Inc., a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAT

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hasbro Right Now?

Before you consider Hasbro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hasbro wasn't on the list.

While Hasbro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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