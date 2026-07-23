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Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Research - July 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Meta Platforms logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Meta Platforms is highlighted as a major VR stock to watch, with its Reality Labs segment tied directly to virtual reality headsets and wearables. The article also notes Meta’s broader social apps ecosystem as part of its overall VR-related growth story.
  • The Glimpse Group is an enterprise-focused VR/AR company offering products for healthcare, social VR, and 3D digital experiences. Its solutions target business and professional use cases rather than consumer entertainment.
  • zSpace and DIH Holding US are positioned as niche VR players in education and rehabilitation, respectively. zSpace focuses on K-12 and workforce learning tools, while DIH uses VR and robotics for arm and hand therapy in rehabilitation.
  • Interested in Meta Platforms? Here are five stocks we like better.

Meta Platforms, The Glimpse Group, zSpace, and DIH Holding US are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or benefit from virtual reality technology, such as headsets, software, gaming platforms, and immersive digital experiences. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to companies viewed as having growth potential from the expanding adoption of VR in entertainment, education, healthcare, training, and other industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

The Glimpse Group (VRAR)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRAR

zSpace (ZSPC)

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZSPC

DIH Holding US (DHAIW)

DIH Holding US, Inc. operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider in the rehabilitation industry. The company's upper extremity product categories include ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; and Armeo Senso, a sensor-based solution for arm function recovery.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHAIW

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms Right Now?

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