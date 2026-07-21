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Promising Waste Management Stocks To Watch Today - July 21st

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Waste Management logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • The article highlights seven waste-management-related stocks that MarketBeat’s screener identified as worth watching, including Waste Management, GFL Environmental, Custom Truck One Source, Concrete Pumping, Avalon, LanzaTech Global, and ESGL.
  • Waste management companies are often seen as stable investments because demand for collection, disposal, recycling, and environmental services tends to hold up across economic cycles.
  • The piece briefly describes each company’s business focus, with major players like WM and GFL serving residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers, while others provide niche services such as equipment rental, concrete pumping, or waste-to-products recycling.
  • Interested in Waste Management? Here are five stocks we like better.

Waste Management, GFL Environmental, Custom Truck One Source, Concrete Pumping, Avalon, LanzaTech Global, and ESGL are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, process, recycle, dispose of, or otherwise manage waste and related environmental services. For stock market investors, these companies are often viewed as relatively stable businesses because demand for trash collection and disposal tends to remain steady through different economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFL

Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTOS

Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBCP

Avalon (AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWX

LanzaTech Global (LNZAW)

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNZAW

ESGL (ESGLW)

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESGLW

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Waste Management Right Now?

Before you consider Waste Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Waste Management wasn't on the list.

While Waste Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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