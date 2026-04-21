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Promising Water Stocks To Consider - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
NuScale Power logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five Water stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume to watch today: NuScale Power (SMR), Coca‑Cola (KO), Xylem (XYL), Waters (WAT), and IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX).
  • "Water stocks" cover companies involved in the supply, treatment, transport, infrastructure, or technology of water, and investors use them for defensive, essential‑sector exposure driven by population growth, regulation, and water scarcity.
  • NuScale Power develops modular light‑water nuclear reactors (NuScale Power Module and VOYGR designs) intended for electricity, desalination, district heating, hydrogen production, and other process‑heat applications.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NuScale Power.

NuScale Power, CocaCola, Xylem, Waters, and IDEXX Laboratories are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Water stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the supply, treatment, transport, infrastructure, or technology of water—including utilities, desalination and wastewater firms, pipe and pump manufacturers, and water‑management software providers. Investors use them to gain exposure to an essential, often defensive sector driven by population growth, regulation and water scarcity, typically via individual companies or dedicated ETFs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Xylem (XYL)

Xylem Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Waters (WAT)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAT

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NuScale Power Right Now?

Before you consider NuScale Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NuScale Power wasn't on the list.

While NuScale Power currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

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