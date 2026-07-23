Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Down 7.8% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
ProPetro logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ProPetro shares fell 7.8% in midday trading, touching a low of $12.56 after closing at $13.59 the previous day. Trading volume was also lighter than usual, with about 1.6 million shares changing hands.
  • Despite the selloff, analysts remain largely bullish on the stock. Seven analysts rate ProPetro a Buy, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.25.
  • Recent earnings were mixed: ProPetro beat EPS expectations with a loss of $0.03 per share versus the expected loss of $0.12, but revenue came in below estimates and was down 24.6% year over year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ProPetro.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.5350. 1,604,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,925,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ProPetro from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PUMP

ProPetro Trading Down 8.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -112.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $270.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.49 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.ProPetro's quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $2,280,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth $2,045,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $3,085,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 487,333 shares of the company's stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,853,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients' development targets across unconventional plays.

The company's core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ProPetro Right Now?

Before you consider ProPetro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ProPetro wasn't on the list.

While ProPetro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines