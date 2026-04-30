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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as $51.93 and last at $53.05 (down ~0.8% intraday), sitting well below its 50‑day ($69.82) and 200‑day ($69.42) moving averages.
  • The fund seeks daily returns equal to three times the inverse (‑3x) of the NASDAQ‑100 using derivatives and short‑term cash instruments, making it a short‑term hedging/leveraged product rather than a buy‑and‑hold investment.
  • Several institutions (Larson Financial, Osaic, Parallel Advisors, FNY Investment Advisers, Sunbelt Securities) recently added or increased small stakes, suggesting modest institutional accumulation but relatively limited position sizes.
  • Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.93 and last traded at $53.0520, with a volume of 4543184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.08.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 0.8%

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.42.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 105.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company's stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Right Now?

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