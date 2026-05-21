Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Director Ned Holmes Sells 600 Shares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB - Get Free Report) Director Ned Holmes sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $41,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,785,590. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.75. 62,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 29.50%.The company had revenue of $367.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Prosperity Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Key Stories Impacting Prosperity Bancshares

Here are the key news stories impacting Prosperity Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate for Prosperity Bancshares to $6.24 from $6.08, matching the Street consensus and suggesting improving near-term earnings visibility. Prosperity Bancshares stock page

Zacks Research lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate for Prosperity Bancshares to $6.24 from $6.08, matching the Street consensus and suggesting improving near-term earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased estimates for FY2028 EPS to $7.86 from $7.80 and raised Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 forecasts, reinforcing a stronger long-term growth outlook. Prosperity Bancshares stock page

The firm also increased estimates for FY2028 EPS to $7.86 from $7.80 and raised Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 forecasts, reinforcing a stronger long-term growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Not all revisions were positive: Zacks trimmed some out-year estimates, including Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, Q3 2026, and Q4 2026, indicating a mixed but still generally constructive analyst stance. Prosperity Bancshares stock page

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Bank Corp acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 719 shares of the bank's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for Prosperity Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company provides deposit products, business and real estate lending, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services.

Originally chartered in 1911 as First National Bank in McKinney, Texas, the organization rebranded to Prosperity Bank in 2009 following a series of strategic acquisitions aimed at deepening its regional presence.

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