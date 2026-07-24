Proto Labs (PRLB) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Proto Labs to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $144.5330 million for the quarter. Proto Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm had revenue of $139.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $135.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Proto Labs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Proto Labs Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $78.53 on Friday. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $83.15. The stock's 50 day moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PRLB. Zacks Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $70.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Proto Labs from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Proto Labs

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,986.40. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 16,030 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,113,924.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,281.67. The trade was a 46.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 25,663 shares of company stock worth $1,804,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs by 7,380.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company's stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.

Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.

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