Provident Financial Services (PFS) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $225.5740 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 21.95%.The business had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Provident Financial Services's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PFS alerts: Sign Up

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE PFS opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Provident Financial Services's payout ratio is 40.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PFS

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 2,556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $57,254.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 109,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,468.80. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 358.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 227.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,926 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Provident Bank, a regional commercial bank headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. The company operates a network of full-service branches across New Jersey, the New York metropolitan area and eastern Pennsylvania, offering a range of personal and business banking solutions.

Its core products and services include checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate financing and small-business lending.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Provident Financial Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Provident Financial Services wasn't on the list.

While Provident Financial Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here