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PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Gapped down: PT Bank Mandiri (OTCMKTS:PPERY) opened at $10.29 after a $10.96 close and last traded at $10.66 on volume of 10,155 shares, a roughly 2.4% decline.
  • The stock is trading below both its 50-day ($11.49) and 200-day ($11.46) moving averages, indicating near-term technical weakness.
  • PT Bank Mandiri is one of Indonesia’s largest banking groups, formed in 1998 through a government-led consolidation and offering a full range of retail, corporate, treasury and digital banking services.
  • Interested in PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK? Here are five stocks we like better.

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK (OTCMKTS:PPERY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $10.29. PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 10,155 shares.

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK Stock Down 2.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk is one of Indonesia’s largest banking groups, providing a full range of commercial banking services to corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and retail customers. The bank was established in 1998 through a government-led consolidation of four state-owned banks as part of efforts to strengthen the financial system during the Asian financial crisis. Since then it has grown into a diversified financial services franchise offering deposit taking, lending, trade finance, payment and cash management, treasury, and wealth-management services.

Bank Mandiri’s product suite spans traditional retail and corporate banking products — including savings and time deposits, consumer and mortgage loans, working capital and project financing — alongside specialized services such as trade and export-import finance, foreign exchange and treasury solutions, card products, and digital banking channels.

See Also

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