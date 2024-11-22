PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CAO Alice Christenson Sells 1,703 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 830 shares of the company's stock, valued at $160,356. This trade represents a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PTC Trading Up 2.5 %

PTC stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.64. The stock had a trading volume of 928,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,775. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $183.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.15. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $153.11 and a one year high of $199.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 67.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,849,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in PTC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,386 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in PTC by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 22.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the technology company's stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $204.83.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

