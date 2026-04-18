PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 52,003 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $3,590,287.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,151,858.48. The trade was a 46.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 7,371 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $511,252.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,848,007.52. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,642 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,528. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 101.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 96.5% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.55. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 362.45%. PTC Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company's research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC's approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

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