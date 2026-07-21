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Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:PEG)

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Public Service Enterprise Group logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Public Service Enterprise Group announced a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, payable on September 30 to shareholders of record on September 9. The dividend implies an annualized yield of about 3.4%.
  • The utility has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years, and its payout remains covered by earnings. Analysts expect future earnings to support the dividend with an estimated payout ratio of 57.1%.
  • The company recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, reporting EPS of $1.55 versus $1.44 expected and revenue of $3.85 billion versus $3.35 billion expected. It also provided FY 2026 EPS guidance of $4.28 to $4.40.
  • Interested in Public Service Enterprise Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 61.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE PEG opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $76.05 and a 12 month high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The company's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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