Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.80 EPS

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $1.80, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 36.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Public Storage updated its FY 2026 guidance to 16.350-17.000 EPS.

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Public Storage Trading Down 1.2%

PSA stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $304.62. 1,545,845 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.54 and a fifty-two week high of $313.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Storage from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $295.00 to $291.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $347.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Storage from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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