Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.3684.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Public Storage from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Public Storage from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $308,569.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,281.34. This trade represents a 40.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $322.03 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.54 and a 12-month high of $331.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.84%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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