PubMatic (PUBM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.3304) per share and revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $80.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.12 million. PubMatic had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. On average, analysts expect PubMatic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $460.78 million, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.48. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PubMatic from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of PubMatic from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PUBM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 16,747 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $136,822.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 57,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $470,600.17. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 49,916 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $407,813.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,035.80. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,474 shares of company stock worth $3,279,952. Corporate insiders own 26.42% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 55.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,423 shares of the company's stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PubMatic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 15.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic is a cloud-based digital advertising technology company that provides a supply-side platform (SSP) enabling publishers to automate and optimize the sale of their ad inventory across display, mobile, video and connected TV channels. Its core offerings include real-time bidding infrastructure, header bidding solutions under the OpenWrap brand and data analytics tools that deliver actionable insights on audience engagement and monetization performance. By facilitating seamless auctions and providing transparent reporting, PubMatic helps publishers maximize yield while improving buyer experiences.

Founded in 2006 by Rajeev Goel and a team of ad-tech veterans, PubMatic grew from an early entrant in programmatic selling to a publicly traded company, listing on the Nasdaq symbol: PUBM in December 2020.

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