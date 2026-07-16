Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.5833.

LUNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pulmonx from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday.

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Pulmonx Price Performance

LUNG stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 60.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.94%. The company had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 4.9% in the third quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,497 shares of the company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on bronchoscopic lung volume reduction for patients suffering from severe emphysema. The company's flagship therapy, the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve System, employs one-way valves delivered via a minimally invasive bronchoscopic procedure to collapse diseased portions of the lung, reducing hyperinflation and improving respiratory function. Complementing this treatment, Pulmonx offers the Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System, which provides clinicians with quantitative measurements of collateral ventilation to aid in patient selection and optimize clinical outcomes.

The Zephyr Valve received the CE mark in Europe in 2008 and FDA approval in the United States in 2018, and it has since been adopted by leading respiratory and thoracic centers across North America and Europe.

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