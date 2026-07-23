PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.2143.

Get PulteGroup alerts: Sign Up

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

Key Stories Impacting PulteGroup

Here are the key news stories impacting PulteGroup this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $391,264.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,540 shares in the company, valued at $414,817.20. This represents a 48.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew William Koart sold 7,457 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $894,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,372,000. The trade was a 20.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tema ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company's stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,145 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $204,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.6%

PHM opened at $126.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $108.49 and a 12 month high of $144.49. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company's revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. PulteGroup's payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PulteGroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PulteGroup wasn't on the list.

While PulteGroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here