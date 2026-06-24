PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Up 7.6% - Time to Buy?

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) shot up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $137.34 and last traded at $136.1620. Approximately 284,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,845,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.55.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.71.

Read Our Latest Report on PHM

PulteGroup Stock Up 9.4%

The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $120.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.01). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. PulteGroup's payout ratio is 10.06%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In related news, COO Matthew William Koart sold 7,457 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $894,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000. The trade was a 20.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $391,264.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $414,817.20. The trade was a 48.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,065 shares of the construction company's stock worth $67,387,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,625,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 46,752 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 36,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 91,473 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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