PulteGroup (PHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $3.9429 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PulteGroup Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PHM opened at $124.19 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.87.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. PulteGroup's payout ratio is 10.06%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $391,264.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,817.20. This trade represents a 48.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew William Koart sold 7,457 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $894,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 28,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,372,000. This trade represents a 20.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the construction company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut PulteGroup from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $142.21.

Read Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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