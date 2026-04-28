Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

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Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund ( TSE:PSA Get Free Report ) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$50.00 and last traded at C$50.01, with a volume of 204847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.05.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0953 per share. This is a positive change from Purpose High Interest Savings Fund's previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th.

About Purpose High Interest Savings Fund

Purpose High Interest Savings ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize monthly income while preserving capital and liquidity by investing in high interest deposit accounts The Funds investment strategy is to invest substantially all of the assets of the Fund in high interest deposit accounts with one or more chartered banks and/or credit unions. During the period ended June 30, 2021 the portfolio was invested in cash accounts and term deposits diversified between seven Canadian financial institutions.

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