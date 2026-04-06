Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.41 and last traded at $38.4490, with a volume of 65811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PRSU shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.07 million during the quarter. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 726,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 99.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 306,545 shares of the company's stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 153,059 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $28,507,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Inc NYSE: PRSU is a travel and leisure company focused on delivering immersive experiences at some of North America’s most celebrated destinations. The company’s core operations span scenic attractions such as mountain gondolas and tramways, alpine lodges and wilderness excursions, as well as complementary dining venues that showcase regional flavors. By integrating guided tours, wildlife viewing and seasonal activities, Pursuit aims to create memorable experiences for both individual and group travelers.

In the mountain segment, Pursuit operates marquee attractions including the Banff Gondola and Jasper SkyTram in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, supported by on-site accommodations like Emerald Lake Lodge.

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