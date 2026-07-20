Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM) Trading Up 0.2% - Time to Buy?

Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.1550. 68,989 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 39,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

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Putnam Mast Int Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

Putnam Mast Int Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Mast Int

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Mast Int in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Putnam Mast Int by 281.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,092 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 25,892 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Putnam Mast Int in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Mast Int in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Putnam Mast Int by 1,151.3% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 482,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 444,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company's stock.

About Putnam Mast Int

Putnam Master International NYSE: PIM is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of non-U.S. companies. The fund maintains a diversified portfolio spanning developed and emerging markets, with a focus on identifying businesses offering strong growth potential, attractive valuations and sound corporate governance. Shares of PIM trade on the NYSE, providing investors with a fixed capital structure and the opportunity to gain exposure to global equity markets through a single vehicle.

The fund's investment team, managed by Putnam Retail Management LP, conducts bottom-up fundamental analysis to select holdings across multiple industries and geographies.

Further Reading

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