Q1 Earnings Estimate for BNED Issued By Northland Securities

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (NYSE:BNED - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities upped their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Barnes & Noble Education in a research report issued on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities analyst O. Rickert now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Barnes & Noble Education's current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Barnes & Noble Education's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $267.55 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

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Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Barnes & Noble Education from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.25.

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Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance

BNED stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $440.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 1,412.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CFO Jason Snagusky sold 2,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $25,971.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,206.82. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $65,973. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc NYSE: BNED is a leading provider of educational products and services to the higher education community. The company operates retail campus bookstores under Barnes & Noble College, offering course materials, general merchandise, and digital content. In addition, Barnes & Noble Education delivers educational technology solutions through its digital learning platform and supplemental courseware.

Originally part of Barnes & Noble, Inc, the company completed its spin-off and initial public offering in February 2015 to focus exclusively on college retail and digital learning.

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