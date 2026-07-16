Q1 Earnings Estimate for MCHP Issued By KeyCorp

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Microchip Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology's current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS.

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MCHP has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.0%

Microchip Technology stock opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $105.91.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, COO Richard J. Simoncic sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $487,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 130,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,727,140.16. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $954,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,973,094.20. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 553,302 shares of company stock worth $49,673,635 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,663.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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