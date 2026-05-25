Q1 Earnings Forecast for Murphy Oil Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil's current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $732.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $702.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MUR

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,836,056 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $75,737,000 after buying an additional 60,190 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,349 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Daniel R. Hanchera sold 47,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,598,942.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,049.14. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company's stock.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Murphy Oil's dividend payout ratio is 237.29%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

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