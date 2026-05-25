Q1 EPS Estimate for Stanley Black & Decker Cut by Analyst

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker's current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised Stanley Black & Decker to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.67.

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Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.1%

SWK stock opened at $76.53 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.44%.The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,856,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $954,991,000 after purchasing an additional 88,402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,898,190 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $735,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,438 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $638,438,000 after purchasing an additional 215,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,976,851 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $353,618,000 after purchasing an additional 92,573 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,379,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $325,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Stanley Black & Decker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $5.27 from $5.09, slightly improving its outlook for Stanley Black & Decker’s near-term earnings power. This can support investor confidence if the company continues to execute. Source

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $5.27 from $5.09, slightly improving its outlook for Stanley Black & Decker’s near-term earnings power. This can support investor confidence if the company continues to execute. Positive Sentiment: Stanley Black & Decker brand CRAFTSMAN launched new V20 ADVANCED batteries aimed at larger DIY jobs, a product update that could help sales and reinforce demand for its power tools lineup. CRAFTSMAN Launches New V20 ADVANCED Batteries

Stanley Black & Decker brand CRAFTSMAN launched new V20 ADVANCED batteries aimed at larger DIY jobs, a product update that could help sales and reinforce demand for its power tools lineup. Neutral Sentiment: Several Zacks updates were mixed overall: estimates were lifted for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and FY2028, but lowered for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, FY2027, and Q4 2027. That leaves the longer-term earnings picture less clear. Source

Several Zacks updates were mixed overall: estimates were lifted for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and FY2028, but lowered for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, FY2027, and Q4 2027. That leaves the longer-term earnings picture less clear. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed FY2027 and several individual-quarter EPS forecasts, suggesting some concern that earnings growth may slow after 2026. That kind of revision can weigh on the shares if investors focus on the out-year outlook. Source

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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