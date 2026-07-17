Q1 EPS Estimates for AngioDynamics Cut by HC Wainwright

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for AngioDynamics in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics' current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AngioDynamics' Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2027 guidance at -0.290--0.240 EPS.

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Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of AngioDynamics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGO

AngioDynamics Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 393,682 shares during the period. Kotler Kevin purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $21,997,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $21,828,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,978,000. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 194,822 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company's products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

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