Q1 EPS Estimates for HIVE Increased by Northland Securities

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities boosted their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies' current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies' Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.99 million.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIVE. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price target on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research set a $5.00 price target on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.75.

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HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIVE. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth $17,584,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,914,000. Situational Awareness LP purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,444,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,900,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,766,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company's stock.

Key HIVE Digital Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting HIVE Digital Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed its Buy rating and $7.00 price target on HIVE, implying meaningful upside from current levels and reinforcing bullish long-term sentiment.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed its rating and on HIVE, implying meaningful upside from current levels and reinforcing bullish long-term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised several of its FY2027 and quarterly earnings estimates for HIVE, including improvements to Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4 2027 forecasts, signaling slightly better profitability expectations.

Northland Securities raised several of its FY2027 and quarterly earnings estimates for HIVE, including improvements to Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4 2027 forecasts, signaling slightly better profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighting HIVE’s 158% revenue growth in FY2026 and its AI infrastructure growth story may be helping investors look beyond near-term losses toward future expansion.

Recent coverage highlighting HIVE’s and its AI infrastructure growth story may be helping investors look beyond near-term losses toward future expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options trading in HIVE suggests elevated investor interest and speculation, but it does not clearly point to a directional catalyst on its own.

Unusually large options trading in HIVE suggests elevated investor interest and speculation, but it does not clearly point to a directional catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed near-term earnings estimates, including HC Wainwright cutting Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY2027 EPS forecasts, which underscores ongoing expectations for losses.

Some analysts trimmed near-term earnings estimates, including HC Wainwright cutting Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY2027 EPS forecasts, which underscores ongoing expectations for losses. Negative Sentiment: Despite revenue growth, investors remain focused on HIVE’s continued net losses and the risk that its Bitcoin-mining business faces pressure, which could temper enthusiasm after the stock’s recent rally.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure company that specializes in the mining of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Using high-performance GPU and ASIC hardware, HIVE deploys proprietary mining rigs across multiple data centers to validate transactions on major blockchain networks. The company’s operations are designed to maximize hashing power while maintaining efficiency and uptime, enabling it to build and hold a portfolio of mined cryptocurrencies.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, HIVE Digital operates data center facilities in North America and Europe, including Canada, Sweden and Iceland.

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