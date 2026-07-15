Q1 EPS Estimates for Meritage Homes Lifted by Zacks Research

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes' current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes' Q2 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.55 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.86%.Meritage Homes's quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

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Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Meritage Homes from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Meritage Homes from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MTH opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.35. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $85.38. The company's 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,053,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 58.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,423,013 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $95,299,000 after buying an additional 527,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,850 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $75,051,000 after acquiring an additional 391,297 shares during the period. Sophron Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth about $17,613,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 792,731 shares of the construction company's stock worth $52,162,000 after buying an additional 262,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,273 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $79,066.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,147.74. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Meritage Homes's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Meritage Homes News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meritage Homes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near-term and longer-term EPS estimates for Meritage Homes, including FY2027 to $6.10 and FY2028 to $7.36, signaling better expected earnings power. Tickerreport.com article

Zacks Research raised near-term and longer-term EPS estimates for Meritage Homes, including FY2027 to $6.10 and FY2028 to $7.36, signaling better expected earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The stock was upgraded from “strong sell” to “hold,” which may reduce bearish pressure and improve investor confidence. Zacks.com article

The stock was upgraded from “strong sell” to “hold,” which may reduce bearish pressure and improve investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Several quarterly EPS forecasts were edged higher, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, and Q2 2028, reinforcing a constructive outlook for the homebuilder.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation is a national homebuilder and residential developer headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded in 1985 as Winchester Homes and later rebranded to Meritage Homes, the company specializes in designing, constructing and selling single‐family detached and attached homes. With a focus on energy efficiency and sustainable building practices, Meritage Homes markets its properties under the GreenSmart program, which integrates high‐performance features aimed at reducing long‐term energy and water consumption for homebuyers.

The company's core activities encompass land acquisition, residential community planning, home design, construction management and real estate sales.

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