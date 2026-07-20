Q1 EPS Forecast for AMN Healthcare Services Cut by Analyst

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services' current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services' Q3 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

AMN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $19.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.00.

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AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.41.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.50. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company's stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,664 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 3,681 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $114,368.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $556,681.19. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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