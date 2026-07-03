Q1 EPS Forecast for Antero Midstream Lowered by Analyst

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream's current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.30 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.90%.Antero Midstream's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Get Antero Midstream alerts: Sign Up

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Midstream from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AM stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.64. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $23.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream's dividend payout ratio is presently 104.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,500,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,893,020.48. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 69,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $1,516,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 580,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,714,373.50. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,734 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 219,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company's stock.

More Antero Midstream News

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Midstream this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed Antero Midstream’s near-term and 2026 earnings estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $1.03 from $1.10 and quarterly forecasts for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 to $0.26 each, suggesting slightly lower expected earnings momentum. Source: Antero Midstream estimate updates

Zacks Research trimmed Antero Midstream’s near-term and 2026 earnings estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $1.03 from $1.10 and quarterly forecasts for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 to $0.26 each, suggesting slightly lower expected earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The firm also lowered estimates for several 2027 and 2028 periods, including FY2027 EPS to $1.16 and FY2028 EPS to $1.21, indicating analysts are becoming a bit more cautious on longer-term earnings growth. Source: Antero Midstream estimate updates

The firm also lowered estimates for several 2027 and 2028 periods, including FY2027 EPS to $1.16 and FY2028 EPS to $1.21, indicating analysts are becoming a bit more cautious on longer-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Even after the cuts, Zacks’ revised estimates remain above the current consensus for some periods, which may support the view that Antero Midstream can still deliver solid earnings relative to expectations. Source: Antero Midstream estimate updates

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company's core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Antero Midstream, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Antero Midstream wasn't on the list.

While Antero Midstream currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here