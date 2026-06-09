Q1 EPS Forecast for BJ's Wholesale Club Boosted by Analyst

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for BJ's Wholesale Club's current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ's Wholesale Club's Q4 2028 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS.

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Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore reissued a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Up 2.8%

BJ opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.23. The business's 50-day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BJ's Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $83.65 and a 12 month high of $115.43.

Institutional Trading of BJ's Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,930,288 shares of the company's stock worth $1,164,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,423 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,514,642 shares of the company's stock worth $586,513,000 after purchasing an additional 737,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,471,805 shares of the company's stock worth $492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 389,327 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,452,562 shares of the company's stock worth $310,834,000 after purchasing an additional 179,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403,710 shares of the company's stock worth $306,436,000 after purchasing an additional 297,952 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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