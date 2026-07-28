Q2 Earnings Estimate for ALGT Issued By Zacks Research

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT - Free Report) - Zacks Research issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel's current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $5.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.83 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

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Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $732.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.01 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Allegiant Travel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.000 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Wall Street Zen raised Allegiant Travel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group raised Allegiant Travel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.08.

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Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business's 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.92. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $123.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,339 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company's stock.

Allegiant Travel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegiant Travel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi’s Buy rating provides a positive endorsement of Allegiant Travel’s outlook and may improve investor sentiment toward the airline. Allegiant Travel Company Gets a Buy from Citi

Citi’s Buy rating provides a positive endorsement of Allegiant Travel’s outlook and may improve investor sentiment toward the airline. Positive Sentiment: Analysts collectively give Allegiant Travel a Moderate Buy consensus recommendation, suggesting that Wall Street sentiment is favorable despite recent operating challenges. Allegiant Travel Company Given Consensus Recommendation of Moderate Buy by Analysts

Analysts collectively give Allegiant Travel a Moderate Buy consensus recommendation, suggesting that Wall Street sentiment is favorable despite recent operating challenges. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research projects earnings of $7.53 per share for fiscal 2026, rising to $12.83 in fiscal 2027 and $12.97 in fiscal 2028. The expected earnings improvement could support the investment case if the forecasts are achieved.

Zacks Research projects earnings of $7.53 per share for fiscal 2026, rising to $12.83 in fiscal 2027 and $12.97 in fiscal 2028. The expected earnings improvement could support the investment case if the forecasts are achieved. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks forecasts uneven quarterly results, including $1.25 EPS in Q2 2026 and only $0.10 EPS in Q3, followed by stronger earnings in Q4 and later years. This points to significant seasonality in Allegiant’s business.

Zacks forecasts uneven quarterly results, including $1.25 EPS in Q2 2026 and only $0.10 EPS in Q3, followed by stronger earnings in Q4 and later years. This points to significant seasonality in Allegiant’s business. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research reiterated a Hold rating and provided no clear upgrade or estimate surprise in its report. Its current full-year forecast of $7.53 EPS is only modestly above the broader consensus estimate of $7.49.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

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