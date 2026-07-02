Q2 Earnings Estimate for AptarGroup Issued By Zacks Research

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2028 earnings per share estimates for AptarGroup in a research report issued on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup's current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.25.

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AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR opened at $125.40 on Thursday. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $103.23 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.The business had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. AptarGroup's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. AptarGroup's payout ratio is 32.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,676.40. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. The trade was a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 169.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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