Q2 Earnings Estimate for Methanex Issued By Scotiabank

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH - Free Report) TSE: MX - Scotiabank issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the quarter. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex's current full-year earnings is $8.18 per share.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH - Get Free Report) TSE: MX last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $957.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Methanex had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts: Sign Up

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings cut Methanex from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Methanex from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MEOH

Methanex Stock Up 0.6%

MEOH opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Methanex has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 22,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Methanex by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 36,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company's stock.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Methanex's dividend payout ratio is presently -151.02%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world's largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company's core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Methanex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Methanex wasn't on the list.

While Methanex currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here