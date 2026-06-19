Q2 Earnings Estimate for Murphy Oil Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil's current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $732.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.96 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 3.02%.The firm's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

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A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MUR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Murphy Oil from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MUR

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $43.34.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Murphy Oil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 237.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Murphy Oil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,171,385 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $337,081,000 after purchasing an additional 238,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,572,610 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $174,144,000 after buying an additional 143,125 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 21.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,736,815 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $106,163,000 after buying an additional 668,525 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 105.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,884 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $136,574,000 after buying an additional 1,700,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,394 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $75,468,000 after buying an additional 204,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Murphy Oil

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy Oil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings expectations for Murphy Oil across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which suggests improved profitability outlook. Murphy Oil Corporation Analyst Estimate Update

Zacks Research raised its earnings expectations for Murphy Oil across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which suggests improved profitability outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the estimate increases, Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Murphy Oil, implying the stock still lacks a strong near-term catalyst from the analyst’s perspective. Murphy Oil Corporation Analyst Estimate Update

Despite the estimate increases, Zacks Research kept a rating on Murphy Oil, implying the stock still lacks a strong near-term catalyst from the analyst’s perspective. Negative Sentiment: Murphy Oil was included in a report noting that shares of Murphy Oil, APA Corporation, and Calumet were trading lower, pointing to broader weakness in the group rather than a company-specific positive surprise. APA Corporation, Murphy Oil, and Calumet stocks trade down, what you need to know

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

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