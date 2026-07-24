Q2 Earnings Estimate for Murphy Oil Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil's current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil's FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $732.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $702.96 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 3.02%.Murphy Oil's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

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Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Murphy Oil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Up 1.6%

MUR opened at $39.38 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 0.52. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $43.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,836,056 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $75,737,000 after acquiring an additional 60,190 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 32.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

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