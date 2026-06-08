Q2 Earnings Estimate for RCUS Issued By Lifesci Capital

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS - Free Report) - Analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Zhu anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the quarter. Lifesci Capital currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences' current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences' Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.15) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.52) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($4.56) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($4.45) EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 156.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.97%. Arcus Biosciences's revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCUS. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Arcus Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $23.00 target price on Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $23.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 65,254 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 29.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,622 shares of the company's stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 270,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 106.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 914,208 shares of the company's stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 470,755 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CAO Alexander Azoy sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $66,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 39,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,020,002.37. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 7,763 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $198,965.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,046.43. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Arcus Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Arcus Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: LifescI Capital maintained an Outperform rating on Arcus Biosciences and set a $46 price target , signaling meaningful upside from current levels.

LifescI Capital maintained an rating on Arcus Biosciences and set a , signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst’s updated forecasts for 2026-2030 remain broadly consistent across periods, suggesting no major near-term change in the long-term view on the company’s earnings trajectory.

The analyst’s updated forecasts for 2026-2030 remain broadly consistent across periods, suggesting no major near-term change in the long-term view on the company’s earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat rating, Lifesci Capital expects negative EPS in every period it covered, including losses of about ($4.15) in FY2026 and ($4.55) in FY2027 , reinforcing concerns about profitability.

Despite the upbeat rating, Lifesci Capital expects in every period it covered, including losses of about and , reinforcing concerns about profitability. Negative Sentiment: The estimates sit below zero even in later years, with projected losses of roughly ($4.52) in FY2028, ($4.56) in FY2029, and ($4.45) in FY2030, which may be keeping pressure on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company's research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company's lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

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