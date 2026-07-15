Q2 Earnings Estimate for SITE Issued By KeyCorp

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE - Free Report) - Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply's current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $148.00 to $129.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $156.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE SITE opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 541.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,521.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $63,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,762.84. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

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