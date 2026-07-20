Q2 Earnings Estimate for TMS Issued By Northland Securities

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:TMS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Northland Securities has a "Outperform" rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V's current full-year earnings is ($9.99) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

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Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

NASDAQ TMS opened at $6.12 on Monday. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Trending Headlines about Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V

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About Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a special purpose acquisition company, it does not operate a traditional commercial business of its own and instead focuses on identifying and completing an acquisition transaction.

The company was organized to pursue opportunities across a broad range of industries and geographic markets, subject to the terms of its governing documents and applicable regulations.

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