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Q2 Earnings Estimate for TMS Issued By Northland Securities

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026

Key Points

  • Northland Securities initiated coverage on Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V with an “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target, well above the stock’s recent trading level around $6.12.
  • The firm expects the SPAC to remain unprofitable in the near term, projecting Q2 2026 EPS of ($0.08) and additional quarterly losses through 2027.
  • Northland’s longer-term estimates suggest losses should narrow over time, with projected full-year EPS of ($0.48) for FY2026 and ($0.20) for FY2027.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:TMS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Northland Securities has a "Outperform" rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V's current full-year earnings is ($9.99) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

NASDAQ TMS opened at $6.12 on Monday. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Trending Headlines about Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V

Here are the key news stories impacting Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities initiated research coverage on Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V with an “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target, signaling meaningful upside potential from current levels. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V NASDAQ: TMS Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities
  • Neutral Sentiment: The firm also published detailed earnings estimates through FY2027, with losses expected to narrow over time, including projected EPS of ($0.48) for FY2026 and ($0.20) for FY2027. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V NASDAQ: TMS Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities
  • Negative Sentiment: The near-term outlook remains weak, with Northland expecting quarterly losses in 2026 and 2027, which may pressure sentiment around the stock despite the bullish rating. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V NASDAQ: TMS Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

About Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a special purpose acquisition company, it does not operate a traditional commercial business of its own and instead focuses on identifying and completing an acquisition transaction.

The company was organized to pursue opportunities across a broad range of industries and geographic markets, subject to the terms of its governing documents and applicable regulations.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:TMS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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