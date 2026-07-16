Q2 Earnings Estimate for TXN Issued By KeyCorp

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) - Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments' current full-year earnings is $7.69 per share.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $281.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $301.19 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $334.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $302.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its price target on Texas Instruments to $390 from $325 and reiterated an Overweight/Strong-Buy view, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Benzinga

KeyCorp raised its price target on Texas Instruments to $390 from $325 and reiterated an view, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted that Texas Instruments heads into earnings with improving fundamentals, including expected earnings growth, moderating capital spending, and potentially stronger free cash flow that could support dividends and buybacks. Zacks

Several reports highlighted that Texas Instruments heads into earnings with improving fundamentals, including expected earnings growth, moderating capital spending, and potentially stronger free cash flow that could support dividends and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at KeyCorp also lifted near- and longer-term earnings estimates for TXN, including FY2026 and FY2027 projections above current consensus, which can reinforce a bullish valuation case. MarketBeat

Analysts at KeyCorp also lifted near- and longer-term earnings estimates for TXN, including FY2026 and FY2027 projections above current consensus, which can reinforce a bullish valuation case. Neutral Sentiment: Texas Instruments has been outperforming over recent months, but recent market commentary noted the shares were less strong than some peers on Wednesday and Tuesday, suggesting some short-term rotation within semiconductors. MarketWatch

Texas Instruments has been outperforming over recent months, but recent market commentary noted the shares were less strong than some peers on Wednesday and Tuesday, suggesting some short-term rotation within semiconductors. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews said TXN may be set up for an earnings beat, with industrial and data-center demand trends cited as supportive, but investors are still waiting for the actual results and guidance. 247WallSt

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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