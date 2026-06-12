Q2 Earnings Forecast for AnaptysBio Issued By HC Wainwright

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio's current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AnaptysBio's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.42 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANAB. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Leerink Partners set a $90.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.82.

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AnaptysBio Trading Up 4.1%

AnaptysBio stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 0.72. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $72.36.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.20). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.24%. The business had revenue of $25.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.86 million.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 5,864.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 54.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 950.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 175.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 11,630.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In related news, Director John P. Schmid sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,158,390.95. Following the sale, the director owned 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,310.42. This represents a 39.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 17,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $1,089,203.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 495,965 shares in the company, valued at $30,556,403.65. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company's stock.

AnaptysBio announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $100,000.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy up to 5,352,316.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company's technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company's pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

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