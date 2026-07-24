Q2 Earnings Forecast for BVN Issued By Scotiabank

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN - Free Report) - Scotiabank issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Buenaventura Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Buenaventura Mining's current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.23. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 47.72% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $624.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.00 million.

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A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Buenaventura Mining from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Buenaventura Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered Buenaventura Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Buenaventura Mining from $42.50 to $34.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Buenaventura Mining presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.25.

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Buenaventura Mining Stock Performance

Buenaventura Mining stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. Buenaventura Mining has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buenaventura Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,473,909 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $374,979,000 after buying an additional 1,085,443 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 3,096,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,884,290 shares of the mining company's stock worth $163,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,205 shares of the mining company's stock worth $99,804,000 after acquiring an additional 44,033 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Buenaventura Mining by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,158,341 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $76,842,000 after purchasing an additional 299,822 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Buenaventura Mining by 738.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,979,757 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,485 shares during the period.

Buenaventura Mining Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. NYSE: BVN is one of Peru's leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company's core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company's principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

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