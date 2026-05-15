Q2 Earnings Forecast for Fold Issued By Northland Securities

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLD - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fold in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Fold's current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Fold's FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Fold from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Fold from $2.00 to $1.70 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fold from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Fold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2.73.

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Fold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLD opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. Fold has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Fold (NASDAQ:FLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Fold had a negative return on equity of 90.99% and a negative net margin of 164.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Fold in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fold during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fold in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fold in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fold news, CFO Wolfe Repass sold 21,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $32,348.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 150,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,557.96. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,099 shares of company stock worth $178,281. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company's stock.

More Fold News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fold this week:

About Fold

Fold, trading under the ticker FLD on the NASDAQ, is a financial technology company specializing in bitcoin rewards and cryptocurrency-based consumer products. The company's core offering enables users to earn bitcoin on everyday purchases through a prepaid Visa debit card, converting traditional currency transactions into bitcoin rewards at no extra cost. By partnering with major payment networks and merchant platforms, Fold aims to bridge the gap between mainstream spending and digital asset adoption.

Beyond the debit card, Fold offers a mobile application that integrates with the Bitcoin Lightning Network to facilitate faster and more cost-efficient transactions.

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