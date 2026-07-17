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Q2 Earnings Forecast for HCKT Issued By Craig Hallum

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
The Hackett Group logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Craig Hallum initiated Q2 2026 EPS coverage for The Hackett Group at $0.27 per share, while the current full-year consensus estimate is $1.23 per share.
  • The company recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.34 per share, missing expectations, with revenue of $68.8 million versus the $71.23 million consensus. The Hackett Group also guided Q2 2026 EPS to $0.33–$0.35.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed, with the stock carrying a Hold consensus and an average price target of $16.50. Shares were trading up 2.3% at $10.38, and the company pays a quarterly dividend yielding about 4.6%.
  • Interested in The Hackett Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT - Free Report) - Research analysts at Craig Hallum issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for The Hackett Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Craig Hallum analyst G. Sutton expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Hackett Group's current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.75%.The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.23 million. The Hackett Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.350 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCKT. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCKT

The Hackett Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $10.38 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $261.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business's 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The Hackett Group's dividend payout ratio is 90.57%.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,642,287 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $51,868,000 after buying an additional 60,956 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 122.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,457 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,350,000 after buying an additional 445,267 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,800 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,032 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,992 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 277,987 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in business transformation, benchmarking and research. Leveraging a proprietary data repository and the Hackett Methodology®, the company helps organizations optimize performance across enterprise functions. Its advisory services span digital transformation, process optimization and operational excellence, enabling clients to identify best practices, streamline workflows and achieve sustainable cost savings.

Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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